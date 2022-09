Don't Time the Market: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Timing the market may be a great strategy for investors who can reliably pull it off. The problem is, there is no such investor. No one can accurately and consistently predict precisely when a stock or the broader market will bottom out. That's why trying to do so is a waste of time .Instead, investors should purchase shares of robust companies that can deliver solid returns over the long run, especially when these companies are encountering challenging times on the stock market and can be purchased at a discount. Let's look at two candidates to consider: Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS).Continue reading