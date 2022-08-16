|
16.08.2022 15:23:00
Don't Touch This Meme Stock After a 218% Surge
During the first half of 2022, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) lost two-thirds of their value, as the home furnishings chain's sales tumbled, leading to big losses.However, the meme stock craze has brought Bed Bath & Beyond stock back to life this month. After ending July around $5, the shares have more than tripled so far in August, closing at $16 on Monday.This meme stock rally represents a great opportunity for Bed Bath & Beyond shareholders to cut their losses (or even pocket some gains!) and sell. The short squeeze driving this month's rally won't last long. Once it peters out, Bed Bath & Beyond stock will probably give up most of its recent gains.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
