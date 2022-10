Don’t turn back clocks in October to save energy, says expert

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Prof Aoife Foley says it would remain light for part of energy peak between 5pm and 7pm reducing household billsHouseholds could save more than £400 a year on energy bills if clocks are not put back at the end of October, according to an expert, who said it would help people with the cost of living crisis and reduce pressure on the National Grid this winter.Evening energy demand peaks between 5pm and 7pm during winter, when the sun has already set after daylight savings time (DST). If clocks didn’t go back, it would remain light for at least part of this time, reducing carbon emissions and energy demand. Continue reading...