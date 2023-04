Don't Underestimate This Fast-Growing Tesla Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) fourth-quarter earnings report coming up next week, investors will likely be looking for an update on management's expectations for vehicle deliveries this year. After all, recent price cuts suggest that demand could be weakening as interest rates rise, making vehicle affordability more difficult for those who finance their purchases. Getting an update on management's expectations for deliveries for the full year, therefore, is important.While what Tesla says about vehicle sales, vehicle demand, and its forecast for vehicle deliveries for the rest of the year may be the most important thing to watch when the electric car maker reports earnings on Wednesday, there are still some other key areas that investors should check on, too. For instance, one area of Tesla's business that is easy to underestimate is the company's fast-growing energy segment. Though it represents only a small sliver of the company's sales today, it's growing like crazy. Even more, its strong growth may persist even in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.Let's take a closer look at this small but important business segment.Continue reading