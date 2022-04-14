|
Don't Wait For a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are On Sale
Connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are two top stocks on sale. I don't mean that their stocks are merely down, although it is true: Both of these stocks have fallen more than 70% from their respective all-time highs. But a lot of other stocks have too. However, many of the others aren't "top" stocks, and they're still not cheap by any means.On the contrary, stocks are generally expensive right now. Take, for example, the valuation of the S&P 500. According to Yardeni Research, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for this index is around 22, compared to its historical average of less than 16. And looking at the forward P/E ratio is even more alarming. The forward P/E is around 19, down from around 21 at the start of year. But keep in mind that when it hit a forward P/E of 21, this was the most expensive valuation it had reached since the dot.com bubble of 2001.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
