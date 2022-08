Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Market timing isn't a great strategy. While you may be able to come close to the bottom a few times, consistently timing the bottom is something very few investors have been able to do. Instead, investors are much better off taking a position in solid companies immediately and benefiting from long-term stock ownership.Fortunately, many stocks are on sale right now, and you don't even need to wait for the market to crash (despite being an unwise strategy). I think CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have massive upside, and with each stock down around 35% and 45% from their all-time highs, respectively, each represents a great buying opportunity. Cyberattacks are a growing concern across consumers, businesses, and governments. A lot of personal, sensitive information is stored throughout servers, and hackers are itching to break in and steal it. One of the most common ways to breach a server is simply by accessing a network endpoint (like a laptop or phone) and acting like a typical user.Continue reading