Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

As market pundits repeatedly beat the "recession 2023" drum, investors might be tempted to delay buying high-conviction names on their watch lists. Yet there has already been a mini-recession in the form of a mass exodus out of big tech names and into perceived all-weather investments.Some technology businesses aren't necessary all-weather because supply chain disruptions (coupled with, oddly enough, gluts of certain tech components) could persist well into next year. This concern, along with a not-so-accommodative Federal Reserve and other company-specific problems, are already well known among the trading community.Many tech stocks have already been severely beaten down, but two names in particular -- Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- offer attractive valuations and decent dividends. And there's no need to wait for conditions to deteriorate further before taking a long position.Continue reading