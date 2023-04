Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are two ways to think about a stock on sale: The price could simply be down from its high, or the valuation could be cheaper. These two considerations often coincide but not necessarily.For this article, pizza-chain Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and fintech company Wex (NYSE: WEX) are down 42% and 18%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Moreover, both stocks are underperforming the S&P 500's returns over the past five years, which isn't encouraging.However, Domino's business remains strong, and Wex's business is booming more than ever. Further, because these businesses are still good and their share prices are down, their valuations are about the cheapest they've been at any point over the last decade, as we'll see.Continue reading