Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The professional investing world is obsessed with what a stock might do over the short-term. Will we have a recession? What about the debt ceiling? Which company will outperform expectations next quarter?However, long-term investors have an advantage when short-term worries persist. Currently, short-term worries are leading some to discount high-quality businesses with solid competitive advantages and long-term prospects.Trading at bargain valuations, the following two stocks look like steals at today's prices.Continue reading