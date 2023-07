Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

The S&P 500 is up 32% from its low last October, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 23%. The recent stock run-up has many optimistic that a new bull market has arrived.Despite the recent rally, some stocks have gotten left behind. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is down 76% from its all-time high after phenomenal growth during the pandemic. Meanwhile, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) has gone through legal battles in recent years that are now coming to a resolution. While these stocks have faced challenges recently, they trade at dirt cheap valuations that deserve your attention. Here's why.PayPal was a huge winner during the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the fintech added 122 million new accounts, surpassed $1 trillion in total payment volume, and grew its revenue by 43%. In February 2021, management set a bold goal: doubling its active accounts and free cash flow by 2025. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel