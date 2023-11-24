|
24.11.2023 11:30:00
Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale
About the only good part of a market crash is the fact that during such a crash, it gets much easier to find stocks trading for bargain prices. Still, it's tough to root for market crashes, because when the rest of your portfolio is plummeting in value, it can be hard to come up with cash and to make rational buy decisions.Fortunately, bargain prices aren't only available during market crashes. Occasionally, there are times when otherwise solid companies find their stocks on sale. Yes, you will likely be looking at companies whose shares look like they've been damaged for one reason or another, but that's often what it takes to find values in today's market.So with that in mind, don't wait for a market crash. These two top stocks look like they could very well be on sale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
