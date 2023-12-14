|
14.12.2023 14:00:00
Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale
Most investors gauge the health of the market by the action of an index like the S&P 500. That's appropriate, but it only provides a surface view of a vast market made up of individual stocks. You don't need to wait for a market crash to find stocks that are on sale. In fact, consumer staples icons Clorox (NYSE: CLX) and Hershey (NYSE: HSY), names you likely know well already, appear to be dealing with their own personal bear markets right now. Here's why you might want to buy them.Clorox stock has lagged the S&P 500 index over the past year, down nearly 5% compared to the index's gain of 17%. But go back a little further and Clorox is down nearly 30% over the trailing three-year period compared to a 25% gain for the S&P. The company is clearly in its own personal bear market. There are good reasons for this circumstance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|30,55
|2,45%