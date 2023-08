Don't Wait Until Retirement to Make Lifestyle Changes if You Know They'll Be Necessary

It's not uncommon to have to cut back on spending once you retire. In fact, many people actively plan to slash their spending substantially once their senior years roll around.Often, these changes aren't so much desired as they are necessary. A lot of people come into retirement without much money in savings and become heavily reliant on Social Security to cover their bills. But Social Security only replaces about 40% of pre-retirement income for average earners, so those with little savings are often forced to make big changes to compensate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel