Don't Want to Miss Out on the Metaverse? Buy This Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"Metaverse" has become a buzzword, but what does it really mean, and why should investors care? Loosely speaking, the metaverse is a 3D digital world where people can interact using emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI), among others. Imagine putting on a VR headset and relocating to the office with your colleagues or the world of a video game with your friends. That's where we're heading, and it's surely a fascinating concept.According to Precedence Research, the global metaverse market is forecast to climb at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 51% from 2022 through 2030, up to a jaw-dropping $1.6 trillion. From an investor's standpoint, the opportunities for growth are endless. I certainly don't want to miss out. So, here's a stock that investors can buy today to cash in on the metaverse in the years to follow.Continue reading