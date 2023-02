Don't Worry, Live Oak Investors: The Long-Term Opportunity Is Very Much Intact

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB), which focuses heavily on serving small businesses with its high-touch, technology-driven bank model, has struggled with its stock down about 37% over the last year. The bank has and will likely continue to deal with near-term headwinds from rising deposit costs and less demand in the secondary market for government-backed loans that it sells to investors.But Live Oak has always been at the forefront of bank technology and has spent the last couple of years integrating cloud-based, core-processing technology that it will use to power its embedded banking initiative. This longer-term opportunity remains very much intact and is what makes the stock attractive. Continue reading