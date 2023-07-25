|
25.07.2023 11:45:00
Don't Worry If You Missed Out on the 2023 Market Rally Because These 3 Stocks Are Still Dirt-Cheap
It's human nature to experience fear of missing out every once in a while. But that fear has become a reality for many investors this year.A major sell-off sent stocks tumbling last year due to recession fears, inflation, slowing growth, geopolitical concerns, and a medley of other issues. But the S&P 500 is up nearly 20% year to date, indicating that investors are feeling much more optimistic that companies can persevere through challenges instead of suffering a lasting impact.Watching the growth stock party boats sail down the river can be demoralizing. But instead of comparing your portfolio to whatever is happening in the stock market in the short term, a better approach is to build a strategy that can compound returns over time while also taking on the amount of risk that you and your family are comfortable with. One way to do that is to not get caught up in the market's noise and focus on overlooked opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!