Dony Garment Thrives During Global Fight Against COVID-19 With Face Masks

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dony Garment, a Vietnamese garment production company, has joined the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by producing protective gear that are in continuous high demand including face masks. This has become the company's main production line throughout the last few months and has been vastly sought after worldwide.

"We began with two local orders in March with about 70,000 units. By the end of the month, we sealed the first export order from the Middle East. Then, it was a series of shipments to Australia, Europe and the Americas, mostly from the United States, France and Canada," said Pham Quang Anh, Director of Dony Garment.

In fact, DONY has achieved prominent certification on quality and safety from Vietnam, French, Germany, the United States and other countries from the very beginning. Its masks have met standards for protecting public health from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certified by Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) from France, and received CE certification from French Cert.

Most importantly, Dony Masks have been approved by the REACH Certificate of Compliance from Germany, which is the most vital document as it guarantees that Dony's products are compliant with the EU REACH regulation (EC).

The Dony Masks are produced with the highest standards and are:

anti-droplet (Intertek, TUV tested and certificated)

99 . 9% anti-bacterial efficiency after 30 washes

chemical-free and reusable

"We do not compromise on our product's quality. There was one buyer who requested us to remove the aseptic packaging to reduce the price, but we insisted on quality and so we turned away the client," Pham explained.

Dony Garment's efforts have been widely recognised globally. "There are many mask manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories follow international standards. The reason why we chose Dony mask is because they fulfil Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system meets our standard," said Nicolas Jo, Founder and CEO of JJFT, a fashion and textile group.

Pham said through the pandemic, he came to deeply understand the adversities that other firms and people around the world were suffering.

Therefore, he and other leaders at Dony have made a huge effort to contribute medical supplies for other countries, such as the US, Russia, and Cuba. Most recently, Dony has given donated 100,000 antibacterial and anti-droplet cloth-masks to a Vietnamese medical supplies charity to send to the the United States.

Dony Garment's fast-changing tactics thrives in challenging environments

Talking about Dony's latest success, Pham said Dony Mask was "the medication" that the company needed to survive during the pandemic. And due to the company's fast changing tactics – from producing clothes and uniforms to cloth-masks, the company's revenue is expected to double in 2020 compared with a year ago.

Its factory site has expanded to 1,600m2 from 420m2 before the COVID-19. Moreover, it is strategically beneficial for DONY to gain new partnership with wholesale buyers and producers from various sectors. Dony is also able to buy specialized machines, which it could not afford before the pandemic because of insufficient funding.

"Since we have done business with Dony, and we have built a trust between us, Dony offered Toop Sports to distribute and sell their face masks in the US market. With Dony's help and cooperation, we can continue to produce, ship out, and sell face masks," said Razz Yayapour, co-owner of Toop Sports and one of Dony's partners.

However, Pham said they realise that with the over-supply of facemasks currently on the market, it is now time to change tactics once again.

The garment producer has put in place some short-term strategies including manpower reducing and inventory management. However, for long-term strategy, the company will keep their traditional garment production and add an additional line of personal protective equipment (PPE). These products include certificated protective clothing, shoes, hats and gloves.

"We have learned that PPE has a more sustainable demand since they are also required in sensitive industries and national strategic stockpiles, and therefore, they will become our next specialized products," Pham explained.

About Dony Garment

Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation,is a garment manufacturer focusing on producing clothes and uniforms in Vietnam. In the local market, Dony Garment is one of the biggest manufacturers of uniforms. The brand's garments are also exported around the world including to America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

