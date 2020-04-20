Doo Holding Group Subsidiary Doo Prime Receives Vanuatu Financial Services Commission License

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Holding Group is delighted to announce that its subsidiary has received regulatory approval from the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC).

The license is granted by the Minister of Finance and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC), and is effective starting 14 April 2020.

Doo Prime Vanuatu Limited, a Doo Holding Group subsidiary, has obtained the Securities Dealer's license to securely and efficiently underwrite securities and deposit funds on behalf of its professional clients.

Under the supervision of VFSC, Doo Prime will provide superior products and quality online trading services to all clients.

This license allows Doo Prime to trade forex and commodities, buy, sell, trade securities such as shares, bonds, options et cetera and manage a portfolio of investments for and on behalf of our clients.

Doo Prime is able to obtain the license of the Securities Dealer by the requirement of the Dealers in Securities Licensing Act [Cap 70 of the laws of Vanuatu] (previously the Prevention of Fraud (Investment) Act) which allows individuals and companies to apply for such license.

With a Principal's License, Doo Prime is entitled to operate in securities dealing, which refers to making, offering, inducing or attempting to induce any person into an agreement to acquire, dispose of, subscribe for, underwrite securities, lend or deposit funds to or with any industrial, provident and building society. This may also include any agreement for the purpose of securing a profit for any of the parties from the yield of securities or by reference to fluctuations in the value of securities.

As a result, forex transactions that are intended to make a profit for the client (as opposed to a simple money exchange) fall within the definition of "securities dealing" and the provided licenses will allow Doo Prime to operate such business to the extent allowed by market regulations and Vanuatuan law.

The new licensing represents a significant step in Doo Holding Group's continued international expansion. Through continued vigilance against complacency, Doo Holding Group and its subsidiaries remain committed to a unified corporate vision to offer the highest quality services to retail and institutional traders and partners.

