DOOGEE Introduces the S88 Pro IP68 Rugged Phone With Triple Camera, Unique LED Back Lighting and 10,000 mAh Battery

HONG KONG, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology company, DOOGEE Hengtong Technology Co. Ltd., is today pleased to announce the launch of its latest phone, the DOOGEE S88 Pro. The DOOGEE S88 Pro is a rugged smartphone that is packed full of features including a 10,000 mAh battery, unique LED lights, a triple camera and has IP68 protection. With a Helio P70 processor, the S88 Pro incorporates a powerful Arm Cortex-A73/A53 octa-core CPU complex with an impressive Arm Mali-G72 class GPU. Running on Android 10 OS, it offers more features than ever before, with an intuitive interface and fluid performance. The S88 Pro has support for 20:9 displays at full HD+ resolution that allows users to enjoy the smartphone with full fascia coverage.

The unique LED backlight that is under the black translucent tempered glass is the pioneering design of the DOOGEE S88 Pro. It works and lights up for calls, messages, other notifications and music in different colors dependent on the notification. The 6.3" Full HD waterdrop screen gives an immersive experience while using the phone. It's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass to allow it to resist daily drops and scratches easily. With 1500:1 contrast, 410 PPI pixel density and 1080*2340 resolution. The S88Pro also has a new gesture navigation system. It can be controlled easily.

Rugged Capabilities & Reverse Wireless Charging

Built for intensive outdoor use, the rough and rugged DOOGEE S88 Pro has an IP68 rating. It has been tested to be drop-proof up to 1.5 meters height as well as testing to be waterproof up to 2 meters depth and has also had brick pressure and sand immersion tests. Made using top two-colour injection molding techniques, the hard and soft rubber of the phone are integrated to create a protective shield.

The S88 Pro features 5W reverse wireless charging allowing it to charge other devices without cables for ultra-convenience. It also has 10000 battery.

Camera & Security

Featuring an impressive SONY 21MP+8MP+8MP AI triple rear camera. The powerful camera system includes a 21MP SONY IMX230 main camera, 8MP 130° ultra-wide-angle lens and 8MP macro lens to give a high-quality, premium experience for photography. In addition to the rear camera, the S88 Pro also includes a Samsung S5K3 16MP selfie camera with an 80° wide-angle lens.

For enhanced security, the S88 Pro includes both face recognition as well as NFC and side fingerprint recognition to unlock the phone. The multi-function NFC allows users to conveniently and safely use Google Pay.

Preorder price: 199.99 (249.99 normal price)

If you have any hesitation, you can contact us anytime. Email: px-xie@doogee.cc

