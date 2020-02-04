|
DOOGEE S68 Pro: The World's First Wireless, Reverse-Charging, Rugged Smartphone
HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If one's phone is out of power and there's nothing to charge it with, in the past, the only thing a person could do is just wait. But now, there are phones with a wireless reverse-charging function. It literally turns the phone into a charging pad, allowing it to charge other devices.
The world's first wireless, reverse-charging, rugged smartphone is the DOOGEE BL9000. The wireless reverse-charging function was applied on the DOOGEE rugged phone very early on. There is the DOOGEE S60, S60 Lite, S70, S70 Lite, S80 and S80 Lite, which are 5W in/export. The DOOGEE S68Pro, S90, S90Pro, S95Pro are 10W in/export. The DOOGEE S60 and the DOOGEE S70 are the world's first rugged gaming phones, which are equipped with an exclusive gamepad. The DOOGEE S80 is a digital intercom rugged phone, which is an Android and also a walkie-talkie.
It's obvious that DOOGEE has experience in the wireless reverse-charging area. While at present, DOOGEE also has seven years of experience in the manufacturing of rugged phones. The DOOGEE rugged phone has been honored as "the Best Military-Grade Smartphone in the Android Market."
Now, they have a special sale on wireless reverse-charging phones (https://www.doogee.cc/wirelesschargingphone/). The discount is up to 30%. Customers can buy one phone and get one wireless charger or earphone for free.
The DOOGEE S68 Pro's specifications are brilliant: Helio P70 processor, 5.9-inch display with FHD+ display (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution), as well as the 6300mAh big battery. That's a pretty solid basic platform, but it will not stop there. DOOGEE can add to the list 6 GB RAM, 128 GB of UFS 2.0 internal storage, triple rear cameras with 21MP Sony + 8MP + 8MP sensors, 16MP selfie shooter or rugged IP68 certification.
Now it's only priced at $219.99.
If you have any hesitation, you can contact us anytime. Email: sales-support@doogee.cc
