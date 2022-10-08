Doomberg's Head Writer on Europe's Energy Crisis and More

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"Doomberg" is an anonymous team of analysts covering energy and economic trends. Their newsletter is Substack's No. 1 finance publication and the group is represented by a cartoon chicken. Motley Fool senior analyst Nick Sciple caught up with Doomberg's head writer for a chat about topics including:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading