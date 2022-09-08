Doomed GitHub Trending page may be saved

GitHub is having second thoughts about discontinuing its Trending page, which lists repositories and developers gaining in popularity on the popular code-sharing site.GitHub recently made plans to deprecate the page based on telemetry that showed low usage. Usage of the page had stagnated even in the face of the growth in GitHub users. The company also noted that the data pipeline that powers the page has proven problematic to maintain. However, after reviewing the community feedback, GitHub is re-evaluating its decision to remove the page and is exploring other options. A decision is expected before the end of September.To read this article in full, please click here