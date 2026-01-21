:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.01.2026 10:05:00

DoorDash Could Be One of the Best Stocks for a K-Shaped Economy

One of the biggest themes driving the U.S. economy and stock market right now is the idea of the "K-shaped economy." In a K-shaped economy, people at the top of the income scale get richer, while lower-income people's purchasing power declines. A widening gap, like two arms of the letter K, develops between higher- and lower-income households.As of Q2 2025, nearly 50% of U.S. retail spending came from the top 10% of earners. This is a sign that more prosperous households are spending freely, even if lower-income consumers might be cutting back on consumer discretionary spending. In a K-shaped economy, the best retail stocks might be companies that sell to higher-income consumers, while companies that rely on lower-income consumers could see a slowdown in revenues.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DoorDash 176,48 0,35% DoorDash

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX auf Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zu. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen