Deliveroo Aktie
WKN DE: DLV007 / ISIN: GB00BNC5T391
|
05.11.2025 22:20:00
DoorDash expects bigger investments next year and a little less from Deliveroo; stock sinks
Shares of DoorDash tumbled in extended trading Wednesday after the delivery platform said it plans to increase investments in its business next year and that its recent acquisition of Deliveroo would contribute less to profits in 2026 than once anticipated.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deliveroomehr Nachrichten
|
04.10.25
|‘We’re all in’: DoorDash CEO turns to Deliveroo to boost global growth (Financial Times)
|
26.09.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Deliveroo plc (EQS Group)
|
25.09.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Deliveroo plc (EQS Group)
|
24.09.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Deliveroo plc (EQS Group)
|
22.09.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Deliveroo plc (EQS Group)
|
19.09.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Deliveroo plc (EQS Group)
|
18.09.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Deliveroo plc (EQS Group)
|
18.09.25
|Deliveroo CEO to step down after DoorDash takeover (Financial Times)