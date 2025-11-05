Deliveroo Aktie

WKN DE: DLV007 / ISIN: GB00BNC5T391

05.11.2025 22:20:00

DoorDash expects bigger investments next year and a little less from Deliveroo; stock sinks

Shares of DoorDash tumbled in extended trading Wednesday after the delivery platform said it plans to increase investments in its business next year and that its recent acquisition of Deliveroo would contribute less to profits in 2026 than once anticipated.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
