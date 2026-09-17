DoorDash Named Official NHL Delivery Partner For Canada And The US In Multiyear Deal

(RTTNews) - DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) and the National Hockey League announced Thursday a multiyear North American partnership making DoorDash the Official On-Demand Delivery and Pick Up Partner of the NHL in Canada and the United States.

The exclusive agreement begins immediately and marks DoorDash's first partnership with the NHL. The multiyear deal designates DoorDash as the NHL's exclusive On-Demand Delivery and Pick Up Partner starting with the 2026-27 NHL season, which includes game night promotions for fans.

DoorDash, an on-demand delivery marketplace connecting consumers with merchants, gains a broad set of marketing rights and NHL designations under the agreement.

DoorDash will use League marks, secure broadcast-visible branding through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards during nationally televised games, and gain integration across NHL tentpole events such as the Discover NHL Winter Classic and Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. DoorDash will also maintain a presence throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 2026-27 NHL season kicks off in Canada with a dedicated DoorDash Puck Drop promotion on September 29, 2026, the first day of the season. Game night deals will follow every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the regular season.

DoorDash becomes the presenting sponsor of all Wednesday night regular-season national NHL games and Stanley Cup Playoff games broadcast on Prime Video in Canada. The company will also activate at the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Winnipeg on October 25, 2026 for in-person engagement.

DoorDash will soon announce a new NHL creative platform across North America, along with additional promotions and sweepstakes for NHL fans.