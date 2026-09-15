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15.09.2026 15:35:56

DoorDash To Buy Grubhub Campus Dining For $300 Mln, Invests $125 Mln In Wonder

(RTTNews) - DoorDash Inc.(DASH), an online food ordering and delivery company, said on Tuesday that it has partnered with Wonder, a food technology platform, through which DoorDash will acquire Wonder's Grubhub Campus Dining business for $300 million. The transaction is anticipated to close by the first half of 2027.

In addition, as part of the partnership, DoorDash has announced a long-term investment of $125 million in Wonder as part of its series D round to boost Wonder's continued expansion and investments in technology, robotics, and AI.

Tony Xu, CEO of DoorDash, said: "Adding Grubhub Campus Dining to our platform will enable us to bring greater choice and convenience to college students while streamlining operations and reducing friction for universities. In addition, we're pleased to be investing in Wonder as they continue to expand access to world-class food for communities across the nation."

Grubhub Campus Dining helps students to order a meal from campus dining facilities and on-campus restaurants using its mobile app or kiosks. Grubhub Campus Dining is live at over 450 colleges and universities.

DASH was down by 1.72% at $200.05 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

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