Etsy Aktie
WKN DE: A14P98 / ISIN: US29786A1060
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24.11.2026 17:39:02
DoorDash vs. Etsy: Which Consumer Favorite Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Should everyday investors prioritize the rapid growth of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) or the specialized marketplace niche of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY)? Both companies serve distinct corners of the digital economy as they eye 2027.
DoorDash dominates local logistics by connecting consumers with restaurants and retailers through a vast delivery network. Etsy operates a global creative marketplace focusing on handmade and vintage items. While both rely on a two-sided platform model, their growth trajectories and valuation profiles differ significantly for those looking at the next few years.
DoorDash operates a local commerce platform connecting merchants, consumers, and Dashers, who are independent contractors providing delivery services. The company facilitates on-demand delivery for restaurants, grocers, and other retail businesses through its two-sided platform. In its latest annual report, the company noted that it operates in more than 40 countries and ended the year with more than 56 million monthly active users.
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Nachrichten zu Etsy Inc
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27.10.26
|Ausblick: Etsy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Etsy legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Etsy präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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