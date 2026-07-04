Lyft Aktie
WKN DE: A2PE38 / ISIN: US55087P1049
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04.07.2026 03:54:39
DoorDash vs. Lyft: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The gig economy has matured into a battle for efficiency and scale. Deciding between DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) requires weighing high-growth delivery dominance against a leaner, ride-sharing specialist.DoorDash operates a sprawling local commerce platform focusing on food and grocery delivery, while Lyft concentrates on multimodal transportation and ride-hailing services. Both companies have moved past their early-stage losses, yet they offer distinct risk profiles and valuation models for long-term investors looking for exposure to modern logistics and mobility.DoorDash has evolved into a leader in local commerce by connecting merchants, consumers, and delivery drivers. The company serves over 56 million active users through a network that includes restaurants, grocery stores, and pet retailers. Recent acquisitions of Deliveroo and SevenRooms have expanded its global footprint, allowing the platform to manage over 35 million members across its various subscription programs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Lyft
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: Lyft präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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23.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lyft öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Lyft-Aktie verliert deutlich: Zahlenwerk und Prognose verfehlen Erwartungen (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26