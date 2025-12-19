|
19.12.2025 02:53:12
Doosan Bobcat To Bring Artificial Intelligence Out Of Cloud Onto Jobsite
(RTTNews) - Equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat, Inc. (241560.KS), a Doosan Group company, announced it will unveil a series of groundbreaking technologies at CES 2026 that bring artificial intelligence out of the cloud and onto the jobsite, delivering smarter, more intuitive equipment designed to simplify the operator experience.
As the construction industry faces major shifts, Bobcat is solving against three critical challenges to support the future of work to bring transitions in the construction industry workforce, to resolve inconvenient equipment downtime and reduce increasing jobsite complexity.
At CES, Bobcat will preview innovations built specifically to address these priorities with accessible, human-first design.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!