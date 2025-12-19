|
19.12.2025 03:08:47
Doosan Enerbility Embarks On Preparations To Make Core Components Used In X-energy's Advanced SMRs
(RTTNews) - Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (034020.KS) announced it will be embarking on preparations for the manufacturing of core components to be used in X-energy's advanced small modular reactors (SMRs).
On December 12th, Doosan Enerbility announced that it had signed a reservation agreement with the US-based SMR developer X-energy to supply core materials for X-energy's advanced reactors.
The agreement came to be pursued as X-energy sought to preemptively secure Doosan Enerbility's forgings, key materials to be used in sixteen of X-energy's Xe-100 reactors. Mid to large-sized forgings, which are required in the manufacturing of the main components of SMRs, are materials that require a long production lead time.
The follow-up agreements on commencing the manufacturing of the SMR forgings and modules are expected to subsequently take place between the two companies.
