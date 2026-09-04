Dorian LPG Aktie

Dorian LPG für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1135G / ISIN: MHY2106R1100

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.09.2026 12:21:03

Dorian LPG Orders Three VLGCs For $345 Mln, Secures New $368 Mln Credit Facility

(RTTNews) - Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Friday announced that it has agreed with Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. (042660.KS) to build three 90,000-cubic-meter dual-fuel Panamax very large gas carriers for approximately $345 million.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in June, September and December 2030.

The newbuildings will feature dual-fuel engines capable of using LPG and conventional low-sulfur fuels, along with shaft generator systems for onboard power generation during sea voyages.

The company said that the vessels will also incorporate energy-efficient hull forms and propulsion systems.

The company said it has fixed 99% of its calendar days for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, at rates above $88,000 per day.

The estimate excludes potential demurrage from voyages completed during September.

The company also entered into a new seven-year $368.4 million credit facility on September 2 to refinance existing debt.

The facility includes a $213.4 million term loan and a $155.1 million revolving credit facility, along with a $200 million accordion facility to support future growth.

On Thursday, Hanwha Ocean Co closed trading 0.35% higher at KRW 86,800 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, Dorian LPG is 0.06% higher at $53.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dorian LPG LTD

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dorian LPG LTD

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dorian LPG LTD 45,00 -2,34% Dorian LPG LTD

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:17 KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:43 NVIDIA-Investments im Check: Diese Aktien hielt der KI-Gigant in Q2
03.09.26 Commerzbank setzt auf diese US-Aktien: Das waren die Investments im zweiten Quartal 2026
02.09.26 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.09.26 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester - 26.000-Punkte-Marke hält -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte leicht zu. Die US-Börsen notieren mit roten Vorzeichen. Am Freitag ging es an den Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen