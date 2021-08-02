Dorilton Capital Launches Blue Wolf Performance Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorilton Capital ("Dorilton"), a leading private investment firm, has announced the formation of a new company – Blue Wolf Performance Solutions ("Blue Wolf").

The formation of Blue Wolf represents the combination of two industry leading companies serving the industrial cleaning & maintenance space – Hennigan Energy Services Group ("Hennigan") and NHE Services ("NHE"). Blue Wolf is focused on serving its client's most complex cleaning & maintenance projects to ensure optimal performance of critical assets and equipment.

Hennigan & NHE bring together deep expertise in the sector with over 75 years of combined experience serving clients across utility, nuclear, petrochemical, industrial and municipal industries. Through these business segments, Blue Wolf offers a wide range of services enabled by custom designed equipment including high pressure hydro blasting, heat exchanger restoration, and remote online cleaning.

Leveraging the platform's combined expertise and proprietary capabilities, Blue Wolf offers clients an opportunity to seamlessly access the combined service capabilities of these brands. In addition, the combination of these businesses improves the capacity and resources available to respond to client needs in both routine maintenance and emergency outages.

Blue Wolf operates nationwide with offices in Massachusetts, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Ohio, and Alabama offering both in-house and on-site service.

Blue Wolf will maintain the legacy of its constituent brands – which are both recognized leaders within the industry – as well as a commitment to ingenuity and quality.

The company will be led by Tim Hennigan, who was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Blue Wolf. Tim brings decades of leadership and industry experience to the platform, having previously served as the third generation to lead Hennigan Energy Services Group.

"Today marks a milestone in the integration and growth of our companies as our unified brand allows us to showcase our combined strengths and vision for the future," said Tim Hennigan.

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. To learn more visit www.DoriltonGroup.com

Blue Wolf companies are leading national specialists in industrial cleaning & maintenance services. Blue Wolf leverages the combined capabilities, expertise, and resources of its group of companies to deliver best-in-class service to clients nationwide. To learn more visit www.GoBlueWolf.com

Hennigan is a leader in the industrial cleaning industry, delivering complex cleaning services to a broad range of clients across utility, nuclear, petrochemical, industrial, marine, and municipal sectors. With over 50 years experience in the industry, Hennigan is recognized for delivering the highest level of quality, performance, and worker safety every day. To learn more visit www.HenniganEngineering.com

NHE Services specializes in cleaning heat exchangers through a broad range of services, including its propriety Enclosed Mobile Bundle Cleaner (EMBC) technology. The company has expanded its areas of expertise beyond traditional shell & tube exchangers and has built out a core capability in plate & frame servicing both in-house and on-site. To learn more visit www.NationalHeatExchange.com

