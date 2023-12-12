DORITOS® and EMPIRICAL Launch First-Ever Nacho Cheese Spirit

Collaboration Imbues Iconic Nacho Cheese Flavor of Doritos Into a First-of-Its-Kind Distilled Spirit

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doritos today unveiled a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit. This limited-release offers a multi-sensorial, delicious beverage experience that smells and tastes just like the real thing – bringing the iconic flavor of Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips into the spirits aisle.

"Doritos is all about disrupting culture and bringing our fans unexpected, bold experiences," said Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Frito-Lay North America. "We're always pushing our fans to try new things, so we figure it's time we disrupt the spirits category by offering our iconic nacho cheese flavor in a bottle."

The partnership marks a first-of-a-kind innovation for both brands and brings fans a truly new experience. To create the flavor, the many flavor layers of Doritos Nacho Cheese are extracted through Empirical's innovative production process, using real Doritos chips and retaining their essence through vacuum distillation. Unlike traditional distillation methods, vacuum distillation operates at lower temperatures, preserving the full spectrum of flavors derived from Doritos.

"Empirical is an 'uncategorized' spirits company, so it allows us the freedom to experiment with really interesting flavors and not have to be stuck in a gin box or tequila box or whiskey box," says Lars Williams, Chef/Distiller & CEO, Empirical. "And we can take something that has a unique and amazing flavor, like Doritos, and evolve it into something completely new."

Limited-edition bottles of Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit will be available next month for a suggested retail price of $65.00 (42% ABV, 750ml) online and in select New York and California markets. Pre-orders begin December 13, 2023 at doritos.x.empirical.co. For more information, visit empirical.co and follow along @doritos.

TASTING NOTES: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit

FLAVOR Nacho Cheese, corn tostada, umami, hint of acidity



ENJOY In a Margarita, Bloody Mary, Old Fashioned, neat or over ice, or any way Doritos fans like!



TASTES LIKE The real thing! Experience the indulgent flavors of your favorite snack in liquid form. The spirit opens with umami and tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note.

COCKTAILS: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit

Double Triangle Margarita

1 oz Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit

1 oz blanco tequila

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.75 oz agave syrup (3:1)

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard for 10 to 12 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a Tajín salt rim and a lime wheel.

Mary Mary

1.5 oz Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit

.5 oz tequila

3 oz tomato juice

1 barspoon lemon juice

1 barspoon Worcestershire sauce

Big pinch of celery salt

Big pinch of cracked black pepper

Tiny pinch of cayenne

Build all ingredients in a Collins glass. Add ice and pass a barspoon through the drink 3 to 4 times. Garnish with pepperoncini, seasoned celery and a pickled onion.

Doritos Bangarang

2 oz Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit

1 pinch smoked sea salt

1 squeeze fresh grapefruit (or citrus of choice)

Top with Pepsi®

Fill Collins glass with ice. Add Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Chip Spirit, sea salt, grapefruit and top with Pepsi®. Stir 3 – 4 times. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.

About Empirical

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2017, Empirical is a flavor company by Lars Williams and Mark Emil Hermansen. The two deep-thinking visionaries are inspired by the role flavor plays in their ability to create and transport experiences. The company does things its own way, having custom-built machinery, developed hybrid fermentation techniques, augmented low-temperature distillation, and traveled globally to source the highest quality ingredients. Taking a flavor-first approach means that Empirical does not pay attention to the conventional categories that traditionalists often want to cast their creations into. The result is something that is uncategorized, democratic, shareable, and driven by the journey of creating unique and unexpected flavors. Empirical is writing a playbook that does not exist—one distillation, one spirit and one flavor at a time. For more information, please visit empirical.co, follow us on X, Facebook and Instagram at @empiricalcph and on YouTube. Please Drink Responsibly. Must be 21+. Vacuum Distilled Spirits, 42% Alc by Vol., Empirical.co

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Follow Doritos on X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, and on X.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit, 42% ALC./VOL, developed by Empirical Inc.. ©2023 Empirical Inc., Barrel Brothers Brewing Company, Windsor, CA.

