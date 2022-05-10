In the news release, DORITOS® PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX'S STRANGER THINGS TO BRING FANS THE FIRST-EVER "LIVE FROM THE UPSIDE DOWN" CONCERT FEATURING CHARLI XCX AND '80s MUSIC LEGENDS, issued 10-May-2022 by Frito-Lay North America over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the release now includes a video. The complete, corrected release follows:

DORITOS® PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX'S STRANGER THINGS TO BRING FANS THE FIRST-EVER "LIVE FROM THE UPSIDE DOWN" CONCERT FEATURING CHARLI XCX AND '80s MUSIC LEGENDS

Limited-edition Doritos bags open the portal for access to the virtual concert on June 23

/PRNewswire/ -- Hold onto your cassette tapes because the highly anticipated Stranger Things 4 premiere is this month and Doritos, in partnership with Netflix, is bringing fans a musical experience unlike any other with the first-ever "Live From The Upside Down" virtual concert on June 23.

The story goes that back in 1986, a tour bus crashed near Hawkins, Ind., headed to Doritos Music Fest '86 – the greatest concert that never happened. The musicians disappeared into another dimension and the show was canceled… until now. Doritos opened a portal and is now inviting fans to virtually step inside to watch these '80s music icons perform during "Live From The Upside Down." The can't-miss lineup features '80s headliners including The Go-Go's lighting up the stage to fan favorites like "We Got the Beat" and "Our Lips are Sealed," Corey Hart singing "Sunglasses at Night" and "Never Surrender," and Soft Cell performing "Tainted Love." As the fans are pulled deeper into the Upside Down, they will be shocked to see decade-defying pop star Charli XCX take the stage and perform a surprise collaboration with one of the '80s bands.

"It's one thing to be able to share my music with my fans but having the opportunity to perform alongside some of the most iconic bands and singers is truly something out of this world," said Charli XCX. "Doritos is doing something really cool by giving Stranger Things fans a new way to celebrate their favorite show with 'Live From The Upside Down.' I can't wait for everyone to join us for this concert!"

Doritos will be the only way into the concert, so fans can pick up a bag of Doritos or Doritos 3D Crunch featuring the limited-time Stranger Things packaging while they're on store shelves or visit Doritos.com/StrangerThings to reserve their ticket.

"Doritos and Netflix Stranger Things are the perfect combination because we are truly taking it back to 1986 where it all started," said Caio Correa, senior marketing director, Frito-Lay North America. "This is the year the original Doritos Cool Ranch flavor was brought to market and the year this season of Stranger Things takes place. Talk about a strange coincidence! We can't wait for our fans to join us and Netflix for this first-of-its-kind 'Live From The Upside Down' concert."

"Partnering with Doritos on Stranger Things was a no-brainer for us," said Magno Herran, director of marketing partnerships, Netflix. "We're always looking for ways to give back to our fans and drive conversation in the real world, and Doritos is a bold brand partner who was willing to head into the Upside Down, face a demogorgon or two, and bring some of the best music of the '80s to fans in a truly unexpected way."

Stranger Things Partnership Unlocks New Doritos Limited-Edition Flavor

In addition to the "Live From The Upside Down" concert, Doritos is releasing a new limited-time flavor – Doritos 3D Crunch Three CheeseTM – chips literally featuring another dimension. Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese brings together cheddar, Monterey Jack and parmesan cheese with a three-dimensional crunch that's bursting with flavor. The newest limited-time flavor joins six other flavors – Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch, Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili, and Doritos Spicy Nacho – that will all feature the limited-edition Stranger Things packaging. To up the ante, fans who find exclusive "golden" tickets hidden across three 3D Crunch flavors – Three Cheese, Spicy Ranch and Chili Cheese Nacho – will win an official replica of the guitar prominently featured in Stranger Things 4.

Custom Concert Merchandise Gets Fans Ready for the Concert

No concert is complete without the perfect swag to commemorate the experience. Skip the line and purchase your own one-of-a-kind "Live From The Upside Down" merchandise at Doritos.com/StrangerThings. As part of a bundle with chips, consumers can get their hands on:

T-shirts: The ultimate concert staple. Enough said.

The ultimate concert staple. Enough said. Bags: As you make your way into the Upside Down, you of course need a place to store the essentials like a flashlight to see in front of you, a camera to document your experience and your Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese in case you run into a demogorgon (or realistically if you need something to snack on).

As you make your way into the Upside Down, you of course need a place to store the essentials like a flashlight to see in front of you, a camera to document your experience and your Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese in case you run into a demogorgon (or realistically if you need something to snack on). Poster: Spice it up with a concert poster, but brace yourself in the middle of the night, because something may pop out and snatch you back into the Upside Down.

Want to feel like a VIP?

Create your own concert badge by uploading your photo to Doritos.com/StrangerThings with the hashtag #LiveFromTheUpsideDown for the chance to be featured on the website.

The limited-edition bags are available now in retailers nationwide, so be sure to pick up a bag to open the portal and enjoy the show. Fans can also visit Doritos.com/StrangerThings for more details and surprises. Be sure to tune in to Netflix on May 27 to experience the season premiere of Stranger Things 4 prior to the concert.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ , and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doritos-partners-with-netflixs-stranger-things-to-bring-fans-the-first-ever-live-from-the-upside-down-concert-featuring-charli-xcx-and-80s-music-legends-301543915.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America