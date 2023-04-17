|
dormakaba makes further progress in sustainability
Rümlang, 17 April 2023 dormakaba announces further progress in the field of sustainability. At the BAU 2023 trade fair, dormakaba will present new sustainable solutions: an intelligent system for automatic doors and an energy calculator for selecting the most efficient automatic door. Sustainability achievements in the first half of the fiscal year 2022/23 have been recognized by leading bodies. These include Prime Status in the ESG ratings of Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), an increase in dormakaba's CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) ranking from B to A-, the "Best Sustainability Program 2022" award from EURO Baubeschlag-Handel (EBH) and a Gold Medal from EcoVadis.
"As part of our Shape4Growth strategy, we are committed to implementing an industry-leading sustainability framework with more than 30 ambitious ESG (environmental, social, governance) targets. The topic of sustainability is part of our strategic positioning and makes an important contribution to differentiation in the market. It is an essential part of our commitment to our customers. We are pleased that our performance in this area has been recognized by leading independent bodies and that we will be able to present further sustainable solutions for our customers at the BAU 2023 trade fair," says Stephanie Ossenbach, Group Sustainability Officer at dormakaba.
Sustainable door and access solutions to improve the energy balance of buildings
In addition, dormakaba will present the new Door Efficiency Calculator at BAU 2023. The energy calculator compares different dormakaba automatic doors regarding energy efficiency, costs, and CO2 footprint. It takes into account the type of building, the usage as well as the frequency of people. This helps customers to find the most energy-efficient solutions that also meet the requirements of the building in question and its use. The energy calculator will be used as a sales-supporting consulting tool, enabling a fact-based comparison and analysis of different solution variants. The calculator considers various aspects in the calculation, such as the geographical location and climatic conditions, as well as the energy sources used to heat and air-condition the building. The calculation result is summarized in a customer-specific report showing the compared input solutions' ecological and economic aspects. The new Door Efficiency Calculator will be available internationally from April 2023 and will be used by dormakaba's sales team.
Recognition of achievements in the field of sustainability
More information on the new sustainable door and access solutions at www.dormakaba.com/en/bau
In dormakaba's current sustainability report, you can find out more about the company's goals and results: https://report.dormakaba.com/2021_22/en/sustainability/
