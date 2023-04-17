dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): ESG

dormakaba makes further progress in sustainability



17.04.2023 / 13:25 CET/CEST



Rümlang, 17 April 2023 dormakaba announces further progress in the field of sustainability. At the BAU 2023 trade fair, dormakaba will present new sustainable solutions: an intelligent system for automatic doors and an energy calculator for selecting the most efficient automatic door. Sustainability achievements in the first half of the fiscal year 2022/23 have been recognized by leading bodies. These include Prime Status in the ESG ratings of Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), an increase in dormakaba's CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) ranking from B to A-, the "Best Sustainability Program 2022" award from EURO Baubeschlag-Handel (EBH) and a Gold Medal from EcoVadis. "As part of our Shape4Growth strategy, we are committed to implementing an industry-leading sustainability framework with more than 30 ambitious ESG (environmental, social, governance) targets. The topic of sustainability is part of our strategic positioning and makes an important contribution to differentiation in the market. It is an essential part of our commitment to our customers. We are pleased that our performance in this area has been recognized by leading independent bodies and that we will be able to present further sustainable solutions for our customers at the BAU 2023 trade fair," says Stephanie Ossenbach, Group Sustainability Officer at dormakaba. Sustainable door and access solutions to improve the energy balance of buildings

At the BAU 2023 trade fair in Munich from April 17 to 22, dormakaba will present groundbreaking innovations in the field of sustainability. dormakaba will show an innovation in the field of automatic doors and thus a strategic advantage for all building operators: An intelligent system for automatic doors opens the door only when necessary and closes it immediately after it has been passed through. By controlling the opening and closing processes in a targeted manner, the system can make a significant contribution to improving the energy balance of the building. At the same time, operating costs can be reduced because the door opening times are optimally controlled. The individual adaptation of the opening and closing processes therefore also ensures greater safety during operation. The service life of the drive technology is also extended, as unnecessary openings are avoided. The innovative technology for automatic doors is an important step towards energy-efficient buildings and safe operations. The system will initially be launched in Germany, France, the UK, Sweden and Norway from April 2023. Launches in other markets are planned. In addition, dormakaba will present the new Door Efficiency Calculator at BAU 2023. The energy calculator compares different dormakaba automatic doors regarding energy efficiency, costs, and CO 2 footprint. It takes into account the type of building, the usage as well as the frequency of people. This helps customers to find the most energy-efficient solutions that also meet the requirements of the building in question and its use. The energy calculator will be used as a sales-supporting consulting tool, enabling a fact-based comparison and analysis of different solution variants. The calculator considers various aspects in the calculation, such as the geographical location and climatic conditions, as well as the energy sources used to heat and air-condition the building. The calculation result is summarized in a customer-specific report showing the compared input solutions' ecological and economic aspects. The new Door Efficiency Calculator will be available internationally from April 2023 and will be used by dormakaba's sales team. Recognition of achievements in the field of sustainability

In November 2022, dormakaba achieved Prime Status in the ESG ratings of Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), making it eligible as a responsible investment for ISSs over 3,000 institutional investor clients. End of 2022, the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) raised dormakaba's ranking from B to A- placing it well above the global average of more than 18,700 assessed companies. Being part of the leadership band means dormakaba is recognized as implementing current best practices for addressing climate issues. The EURO Baubeschlag-Handel (EBH), Europes largest association of wholesalers and distributors in the construction hardware and fittings industry, awarded dormakaba its Best Sustainability Program 2022 prize. Finally, EcoVadis, the worlds largest provider of corporate sustainability ratings, awarded dormakaba a gold medal beginning of 2023. This result places dormakaba among the top five percent of more than 100,000 organizations assessed worldwide.

More information on the new sustainable door and access solutions at www.dormakaba.com/en/bau In dormakaba's current sustainability report, you can find out more about the company's goals and results: https://report.dormakaba.com/2021_22/en/sustainability/

