dormakaba Aktie

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WKN: 898080 / ISIN: CH0011795959

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01.09.2026 06:26:14

dormakaba signs sale-and-leaseback agreement for headquarters site in Rümlang

dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
dormakaba signs sale-and-leaseback agreement for headquarters site in Rümlang

01-Sep-2026 / 06:26 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Transaction strengthens financial flexibility while ensuring continuity at its Swiss headquarters


Rümlang, 1 September 2026dormakaba has signed an agreement to sell its global headquarters property in Rümlang, Switzerland, to Schroders ImmoPLUS, a Swiss-listed real estate fund managed by Schroders, for more than CHF 80 million. Upon completion of the transaction, dormakaba will lease back the site under a long-term agreement.
 

The transaction is part of dormakaba's ongoing efforts to optimize its capital allocation and enhance financial flexibility. By unlocking capital currently tied up in real estate assets, the company will be better positioned to invest in strategic initiatives that support its long-term growth and development.
 

Importantly, the agreement does not change dormakaba's presence in Rümlang. The company will continue to operate from its headquarters location under an initial lease term of 12 years at market-based rental terms, with options to extend for up to 10 additional years. Employees, customers, and business partners can therefore expect full continuity of operations.
 

"This transaction allows us to realize the value of a non-core asset while maintaining full operational continuity," said René Peter, Chief Financial Officer of dormakaba. "Switzerland is one of our core markets and remains a cornerstone of our identity and success. The long-term lease agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to Rümlang as our global headquarters. At the same time, unlocking capital tied up in real estate gives us greater flexibility to invest in innovation, customer-focused growth initiatives, and the future development of our business."
 

The transaction reflects favorable market conditions and strong investor interest in high-quality commercial real estate. dormakaba will continue to occupy and operate the site without interruption.
 

For further information:  
   
Investors Media
Swetlana Iodko Schoordijk Patrick Lehn
Head Investor Relations Press Officer
T: +41 44 818 90 28 T: +41 44 818 92 86
swetlana.iodko@dormakaba.com patrick.lehn@dormakaba.com

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Media Release (PDF)

Disclaimer

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those using the words “believes”, “assumes”, “expects” or formulations of a similar kind. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current judgement of the company, involve risks and uncertainties and are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that the company believes to be reasonable at this time but may prove to be erroneous. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of the company's and the Group's control which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the company or the Group and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the company accepts no obligation to continue to report, update or otherwise review such forward-looking statements or adjust them to new information, or future events or developments.  

This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction.

dormakaba®, dorma+kaba®, Kaba®, Dorma®, Ilco®, LEGIC®, Silca®, BEST® etc. are registered trademarks of the dormakaba Group. Due to country-specific constraints or marketing considerations, some of the dormakaba Group products and systems may not be available in every market.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: dormakaba Holding AG
Hofwisenstrasse 24
8153 Rümlang
Switzerland
Phone: +41 448189011
E-mail: info@dormakaba.com
Internet: https://www.dormakabagroup.com
ISIN: CH0011795959
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 529900QMU5ZH99KMQK13
EQS News ID: 2391404

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2391404  01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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