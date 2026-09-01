dormakaba Aktie
WKN: 898080 / ISIN: CH0011795959
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01.09.2026 06:26:14
dormakaba signs sale-and-leaseback agreement for headquarters site in Rümlang
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dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Transaction strengthens financial flexibility while ensuring continuity at its Swiss headquarters
The transaction is part of dormakaba's ongoing efforts to optimize its capital allocation and enhance financial flexibility. By unlocking capital currently tied up in real estate assets, the company will be better positioned to invest in strategic initiatives that support its long-term growth and development.
Importantly, the agreement does not change dormakaba's presence in Rümlang. The company will continue to operate from its headquarters location under an initial lease term of 12 years at market-based rental terms, with options to extend for up to 10 additional years. Employees, customers, and business partners can therefore expect full continuity of operations.
"This transaction allows us to realize the value of a non-core asset while maintaining full operational continuity," said René Peter, Chief Financial Officer of dormakaba. "Switzerland is one of our core markets and remains a cornerstone of our identity and success. The long-term lease agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to Rümlang as our global headquarters. At the same time, unlocking capital tied up in real estate gives us greater flexibility to invest in innovation, customer-focused growth initiatives, and the future development of our business."
The transaction reflects favorable market conditions and strong investor interest in high-quality commercial real estate. dormakaba will continue to occupy and operate the site without interruption.
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End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|dormakaba Holding AG
|Hofwisenstrasse 24
|8153 Rümlang
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 448189011
|E-mail:
|info@dormakaba.com
|Internet:
|https://www.dormakabagroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0011795959
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900QMU5ZH99KMQK13
|EQS News ID:
|2391404
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2391404 01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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