dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

dormakaba signs sale-and-leaseback agreement for headquarters site in Rümlang



01-Sep-2026 / 06:26 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Transaction strengthens financial flexibility while ensuring continuity at its Swiss headquarters

Rümlang, 1 September 2026 – dormakaba has signed an agreement to sell its global headquarters property in Rümlang, Switzerland, to Schroders ImmoPLUS, a Swiss-listed real estate fund managed by Schroders, for more than CHF 80 million. Upon completion of the transaction, dormakaba will lease back the site under a long-term agreement.

The transaction is part of dormakaba's ongoing efforts to optimize its capital allocation and enhance financial flexibility. By unlocking capital currently tied up in real estate assets, the company will be better positioned to invest in strategic initiatives that support its long-term growth and development.

Importantly, the agreement does not change dormakaba's presence in Rümlang. The company will continue to operate from its headquarters location under an initial lease term of 12 years at market-based rental terms, with options to extend for up to 10 additional years. Employees, customers, and business partners can therefore expect full continuity of operations.

"This transaction allows us to realize the value of a non-core asset while maintaining full operational continuity," said René Peter, Chief Financial Officer of dormakaba. "Switzerland is one of our core markets and remains a cornerstone of our identity and success. The long-term lease agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to Rümlang as our global headquarters. At the same time, unlocking capital tied up in real estate gives us greater flexibility to invest in innovation, customer-focused growth initiatives, and the future development of our business."

The transaction reflects favorable market conditions and strong investor interest in high-quality commercial real estate. dormakaba will continue to occupy and operate the site without interruption.

For further information: Investors Media Swetlana Iodko Schoordijk Patrick Lehn Head Investor Relations Press Officer T: +41 44 818 90 28 T: +41 44 818 92 86 swetlana.iodko@dormakaba.com patrick.lehn@dormakaba.com Download Section Media Release (PDF) Disclaimer



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End of Inside Information