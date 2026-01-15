dormakaba Aktie
WKN: 898080 / ISIN: CH0011795959
|
15.01.2026 06:30:13
dormakaba to test innovative access systems at world's northernmost ice hotel
|
dormakaba Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rümlang/Alta, 15 January 2026 – Engineering meets extreme conditions: dormakaba has initiated an unprecedented pilot project at the resort Sorrisniva in the Arctic region of Alta, Norway. The destination is home to the world's northernmost ice hotel, welcoming up to 15,000 visitors each year. dormakaba brings its access solutions to one of Earth’s most severe environments. The initiative aims to gather insights for dormakaba’s innovation pipeline and advance technologies that make buildings worldwide more efficient and convenient.
dormakaba is conducting tests on access systems designed to reduce energy consumption and ensure reliable performance – even in subzero temperatures and severe Arctic weather. The pilot installation spans key areas of the resort: from the restaurant of the Arctic Wilderness Lodge through the building to the door leading to the entrance of the ice hotel.
Download Section
Image 2 (JPG)
Disclaimer
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those using the words “believes”, “assumes”, “expects” or formulations of a similar kind. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current judgement of the company, involve risks and uncertainties and are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that the company believes to be reasonable at this time but may prove to be erroneous. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of the company's and the Group's control which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the company or the Group and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the company accepts no obligation to continue to report, update or otherwise review such forward-looking statements or adjust them to new information, or future events or developments. This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|dormakaba Holding AG
|Hofwisenstrasse 24
|8153 Rümlang
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 448189011
|E-mail:
|info@dormakaba.com
|Internet:
|https://www.dormakabagroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0011795959
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2260322
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2260322 15.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu dormakaba Holding AG
|
15.01.26
|dormakaba testet innovative Zutrittssysteme im nördlichsten Eishotel der Welt (EQS Group)
|
15.01.26
|dormakaba to test innovative access systems at world's northernmost ice hotel (EQS Group)
|
30.10.25
|SPI-Titel dormakaba-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in dormakaba von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.25
|SPI-Wert dormakaba-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in dormakaba von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|SPI-Wert dormakaba-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich dormakaba-Aktionäre freuen (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.25
|Annual General Meeting approves all proposals (EQS Group)
|
21.10.25
|Generalversammlung stimmt allen Anträgen zu (EQS Group)
|
21.10.25
|Schwacher Handel: SPI beendet den Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)