dormakaba to test innovative access systems at world's northernmost ice hotel



15.01.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST



Rümlang/Alta, 15 January 2026 – Engineering meets extreme conditions: dormakaba has initiated an unprecedented pilot project at the resort Sorrisniva in the Arctic region of Alta, Norway. The destination is home to the world's northernmost ice hotel, welcoming up to 15,000 visitors each year. dormakaba brings its access solutions to one of Earth’s most severe environments. The initiative aims to gather insights for dormakaba’s innovation pipeline and advance technologies that make buildings worldwide more efficient and convenient. dormakaba is conducting tests on access systems designed to reduce energy consumption and ensure reliable performance – even in subzero temperatures and severe Arctic weather. The pilot installation spans key areas of the resort: from the restaurant of the Arctic Wilderness Lodge through the building to the door leading to the entrance of the ice hotel.



Innovations in the Arctic

“Testing our solutions in an environment carved from ice and snow pushes our engineering far beyond standard performance limits,” says Till Reuter, CEO dormakaba. “If our technology can function reliably here, we know we are setting a benchmark for efficiency and resilience.”



The pilot brings together several of dormakaba’s latest innovations, led by MotionIQ, which optimizes automatic door operation and can reduce energy and CO2 emissions by up to 50%. Complementary solutions ensure efficient, accessible visitor flow, while the EntriWorX Planner and Insights tools provide real-time monitoring and streamlined digital planning. With ConnectorOne, all systems can also be effortlessly integrated with third-party building management platforms for centralized control.



The right destination for dormakaba’s pilot

Sorrisniva is a world-renowned year-round resort offering premium accommodation at the new Arctic Wilderness Lodge, unique stays at the world's northernmost ice hotel, acclaimed Nordic cuisine, and a wide range of wilderness experiences throughout the dramatic Arctic seasons. It is one of Norway's most iconic destinations, and even the King of Norway is among the guests. In 1999, Sorrisniva built Norway's first ice hotel, rebuilt each winter by skilled local artisans. The seasonal hotel features hand-carved sculptures, themed suites, an ice bar, and an ice chapel, attracting couples from around the world. For dormakaba, the resort offers exactly the right environment to launch its pilot.



