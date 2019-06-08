Dormie Network Names Professional Golfer Laura Diaz an Official Ambassador

LINCOLN, Neb., June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional golfer Laura Diaz debuted at last week's Shoprite LPGA Classic as an official ambassador for Dormie Network, a national network of premier private destination golf clubs. The announcement comes on the heels of a marketing partnership between the LPGA and Dormie Network, which was announced yesterday, and furthers the network's commitment to growing the game.

Laura's career includes a string of accomplishments beginning in the mid-1990s, during her amateur years when she was named Atlantic Coast Conference champion, won the North-South Amateur Championship, achieved First-Team All-American, and was named Female Athlete of the Year—among other accomplishments. She went on to achieve two impressive LPGA Tour wins during the 2002 season. A year later, she was the second woman in history to compete in the Solheim Cup while pregnant.

"It's important to us to partner with players who live out the core values that are central to our brand," said Dormie Network's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Plaster. "Not only is Laura an exceptional golfer who's passionate about the game, she's a great person who exemplifies sportsmanship, inclusivity, competitiveness, and stewardship both on and off the course."

As a Dormie Network ambassador, Laura will work with the national network to grow the game through a number of outreach efforts in conjunction with the LPGA and beyond. Connecting directly with LPGA Tour players like Laura is one way the fast-growing national network furthers its focus on inclusion and advancement for girls and women both on and off the course.

"I believe in developing relationships with my sponsors and I look for sponsors who want the same," said Laura. "Dormie Network and I are a great fit because we both love the game of golf and are seeking ways to grow it. I am honored to partner with Dormie Network and extremely excited about what the future holds."

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas. Each offers an unadulterated destination golf experience with unmatched golf, hospitality, cuisine, and accommodations ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at www.DormieNetwork.com.

