Dorsett Hospitality International celebrates a successful global collaboration with Affordable Art Fair 2019

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first hotel group to partner with Affordable Art Fair in multiple destinations, Dorsett Hospitality International took part at the fairs in Hong Kong (May 2019), Battersea Autumn in London (October 2019) and Singapore (November 2019).

Inspired by Dorsett Hotels' signature blue bird, a symbol of travel and discovery, Hong Kong art duo Stickyline created a large-scale art installation based on the hotel group's three core brand colours: Dorsett Hotels & Resorts (blue), d. Collection (orange) and Silka (purple). The installation featured a collection of 3D birds of various sizes gathered round a traditional Chinese egg tart, embodying Dorsett's passion to enrich travel and guest experiences while always embracing local culture.

"We were delighted to partner with Dorsett Hospitality International (DHI) in Hong Kong, Battersea London and Singapore throughout 2019. DHI's provided a platform to bring exciting Hong Kong local talent to a regional and international stage—something that fits extremely well with our global ethos at Affordable Art Fair, about discovering new artists," says Affordable Art Fair's Regional Managing Director and Board Member for Asia Pacific, Stephanie Kelly.

To coincide with this partnership, Dorsett hotels in each of the three cities created their own art experience for both hotel guests and the local community to enjoy. Dorsett Wanchai hosted an art talk which discussed "How can art thrive in Hong Kong?" moderated by journalist, cultural critic and founder of the Cultural Journalism Campus, Vivienne Chow.

Dorsett Shepherds Bush in London brought together families from Wormholt Primary School and the Shepherd's Bush neighbourhood for an afternoon of bird-folding at the hotel, showing off Dorsett's love for art, community as well as the therapeutic benefits of art and creativity for young children.

Lastly, Dorsett Singapore will be displaying part of the final art installation showcased by Stickyline at Affordable Art Fair Singapore in November in their lobby throughout the Christmas period; offering guests and art-lovers alike the opportunity to celebrate the festive season with a fun and engaging art experience.

Dorsett Hospitality International's Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing Anita Chan says, "We are very proud to be supporting Affordable Art Fair as their Exclusive Hotel partner this year. This global collaboration highlights our ongoing commitment to connect our guests and visitors with art and other vibrant experiences across our hotels internationally."

For more information, visit http://www.dorsett.com.

Notes to Editors:

About Dorsett Hospitality International

Established in Hong Kong in 2007, Dorsett Hospitality International is one of Asia's fastest-growing hotel groups with an international footprint in 27 major cities and a total of 58 properties across China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe; with more properties in the development pipeline.

Dorsett Discoveries, an initiative introduced by the hospitality group, enriches its guests experiences with carefully-curated happenings and local partnerships that introduce where to 'eat, play and love' in each of the hotel's cities.

Guests can also sign up to Dorsett Hospitality International's recently-launched loyalty programme Dorsett – Your Rewards to enjoy more exclusive benefits such as access to sold-out concerts and festivals, invitations to VIP events, guaranteed room upgrades, special rates and more.

For more information on Dorsett Hospitality International, visit: http://www.dorsett.com.

About Affordable Art Fair

The Affordable Art Fair's formula is simple – a relaxed, unstuffy environment in which people feel confident to explore, learn about and buy contemporary art under a ceiling price of HK$100,000. The Affordable Art Fair was founded in 1999 and now hosts 13 fairs annually, around the world including London, New York, Singapore, Hamburg, and Stockholm. In 2016, the company launched an online marketplace allowing our customers to sell and buy art anytime.

For more information on the Affordable Art Fair, visit http://www.affordableartfair.com.

SOURCE Dorsett Hospitality International