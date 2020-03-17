DOT Compliance announces free access to its off-the-shelf ready cloud QMS and Compliance Suite

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DOT Compliance today announced the availability of the DOT Compliance Software Suite of Quality and Compliance free of charge until August 1st, 2020 for life science companies worldwide. This move is in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) challenges, travel bans and other restrictions impacting businesses worldwide.



In countries where travel and gathering bans are in place customers have increased engagement with the DOT Compliance remote collaboration tools for quality and compliance. The DOT Compliance Software Suite enables life science companies to keep their product quality high without letting any global restrictions affect their production or slow down their business activities. These solutions ensure that globally distributed teams involved in clinical, quality or production can continue to sign documents electronically, get trained and maintain a wide array of quality and compliance business processes going without interruptions, anywhere, anytime and from any electronic device.



New clients who are interested in leveraging remote collaboration tools with the DOT Compliance off-the-shelf ready suite are welcome to take immediate advantage of this unique offer.



"DOT Compliance supports life science companies not only during normal times," said Doron Sitbon, CEO of DOT Compliance. "We wanted to truly make an impact during these turbulent times and demonstrate our commitment to our clients and the community we operate in. By offering free access to our collaboration, engagement and compliance suite of solutions we feel we can directly contribute to business continuity in the life science industry during this pandemic. We also applaud and appreciate our clients that are currently working around the clock, making extreme efforts to find vaccines, cures and diagnostic tools."



The DOT Compliance software suite is an "off-the-shelf" native cloud solution ready for immediate deployment with no setup time required. Free access to the products is available immediately through the DOT Compliance Website (https://www.dotcompliancesuite.com/) or by reaching to the contacts listed below.



DOT Compliance is a leading software company committed to developing and bringing the best quality and compliance software solutions to life science organizations. Founded in 2007, the company has built a portfolio of solutions that are efficient, regulatory compliant, scalable, and easy to use.



