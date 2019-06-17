Dot Technology Corp. spring beta testing proves successful with 5,000 acres seeded and counting

Dot to showcase innovative farm equipment at the BASF Innovation Tour, just west of Regina, SK.

EMERALD PARK, SK, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Following a strong start to the seeding season in which more than 5,000 acres were seeded using the Dot Power Platform, Dot Technology Corp is excited to announce that it will be demonstrating its autonomous farming technology during the BASF Innovation Tour just west of Regina daily from June 19-21.

A limited release of Dot units became available for commercial use in late winter 2019 after extensive testing for functionality and safety. Rob Saik, chief executive officer of Dot's retail entity, Dot Farm Solutions Inc, says while the introduction of completely new technology comes with challenges and opportunities, the Power Platform outperformed expectations.

"Our teams are dedicated to working with Canadian farmers to advance innovation in farming. I'm proud that Dot is leading the way on autonomous farming, enabling farmers to focus on the overall operations of their farms," Saik says.

This spring there were four Power Platform units operating in the Regina region of Saskatchewan. One of the Dot units was coupled with a Pattison Connect Sprayer, whose pre-seed burndown spray operations achieved 287.5 acres per day. Another unit was equipped with the DSR 30' SeedMaster drill which seeded up to 140 acres per day. Most of this seeding was completed as a straight one-pass direct operation into high residue stubble.

"The introduction of autonomous functionality has presented many opportunities for us to continue to develop our technology and we are pleased with both the number of acres we've put on the machines this spring, and the amount we've learned over the course of this process," says Norbert Beaujot, Dot Technology Corp. founder. "We are excited to report that overall testing now includes well over 12,000 acres of autonomous spray missions, and over 5,000 acres of autonomous seeding missions."

The innovative Dot Power Platform is helping farmers in a myriad of ways, by utilizing the mobile, diesel-powered machine to handle a large variety of implements commonly used in agriculture. Through the continuous development of artificial intelligence capabilities, Dot reduces greenhouse gas emissions and creates efficiencies such as approximately 20 per cent savings on fuel, labour, and equipment capital costs – resulting in a reimagination of how farming is and can be done.

Dot representatives will be on hand at BASF's Innovation Tour each day from 8 to 11 a.m. Demonstrations of the Power Platform's unique capabilities begin at 9 a.m.

ABOUT DOT TECHNOLOGY CORP.

DOT Technology Corp. is located in Saskatchewan, Canada, and was established in 2017. It is a technology company that manufacturers the Dot Power Platform, a patented autonomous diesel-powered platform.

For more information, visit seedotrun.com .

SOURCE DOT Technology Corp.