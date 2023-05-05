DOUBLE CHICKEN PLEASE IN NEW YORK NAMED NORTH AMERICA'S BEST BAR AS THE SECOND ANNUAL NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS LIST IS REVEALED

Double Chicken Please , New York City , is crowned No.1 at the second annual North America's 50 Best Bars

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, Mexico, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of North America's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at a live awards ceremony on May 4, 2023 at Hacienda Los Picachos in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The annual ranking features bars from the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. New York City'sDouble Chicken Please is crowned No.1 as The Best Bar in North Americaand The Best Bar in Northeast USA, sponsored by Perrier, with Mexico City'sHandshake Speakeasy ranking No.2 and named The Best Bar in Mexico, followed by New York City'sKatana Kittenat No.3.

Toronto'sCivil Liberties (No.12) wins The Best Bar in Canadafor the second year in a row, while Puerto Rico'sLa Factoría, at No.24, retains The Best Bar in the Caribbean. Overall, the USA leads the list with 28 bars, with Mexico fielding 14, Canada boasting seven and the Caribbean celebrating one top bar. The full list can be viewed here.

Mark Sansom, Content Director for 50 Best, says: "We commend Double Chicken Please and its visionary founders, GN Chan and Faye Chen, for reaching the peak of cocktail excellence on the North American continent. We congratulate the team for this deserved accolade, as well as all the other fantastic bars on this year's list."

