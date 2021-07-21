Double-Digit Growth Fuels Hiring and Promotions at 1Milk2Sugars

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - 1Milk2Sugars is continuing its momentum as a good news growth story, onboarding more than a dozen new clients in the past six months and bolstering its team through a wave of new hires and promotions.

The expansions, fueled by the agency's 55%+ growth in the first half of 2021, are a welcome boost as Canadian SMEs stare down a second year of pandemic uncertainty.

"It's no secret this has been a difficult time for Canadian businesses as we collectively navigate the post-pandemic economy," says 1Milk2Sugars President & Founder, Priya Chopra. "We're thankful that by pivoting our strategies, doubling-down on client service, prioritizing our corporate culture and reinforcing our team, we've been able to withstand current headwinds and position our agency for success."

Since January, 1M2S has welcomed a total of 18 new clients to its roster, building out the key verticals of beauty ( Moon Juice , Alkhemist , florence by mills ), haircare ( Authentic Beauty Concept , Schwarzkopf Professional ), skincare ( Babyfoot , Spot My UV ), fashion ( Browns Shoes & Vinted ) home decor ( Caesarstone , Dorel Home Products , Flax Sleep ), home improvement ( Lowe's Canada , [incl. Rona and Réno-Dépôt]) and lifestyle ( Catit , Van Houtte , Snapple Spiked, Clamato and TUMS ).

This momentum has positioned 1M2S to solidify its team with several management and account-level promotions that included the following most recent:

Management

Ruth Goudie was promoted from Vice President to Vice President & General Manager , responsible for overseeing culture, strategy, growth and operations.

, responsible for overseeing culture, strategy, growth and operations. Emma Cusson was promoted to 1M2S first-ever Creative Director & Head of Partnerships, responsible for overseeing new business and elevating creative ideation for the agency and key accounts.

Accounts

Amanda King was promoted to PR Account Director and has taken the lead on several new accounts. In this leadership role, Amanda will focus on team mentorship, training and process improvement across the media relations / PR department.

and has taken the lead on several new accounts. In this leadership role, Amanda will focus on team mentorship, training and process improvement across the media relations / PR department. Siobhan Barrett was promoted to Senior Account Manager, Strategy & Integration. In this new role for the agency, Siobhan is responsible for liaising with the Digital department to fully integrate & amplify strategies.

In this new role for the agency, Siobhan is responsible for liaising with the Digital department to fully integrate & amplify strategies. Alexandria Horvat-Becevello & Alanna Ramgoolam have both been promoted to Account Manager, taking the lead on several new accounts, across many verticals including Lifestyle, Beauty, Wellness and Fashion media relations.

Lastly, 1M2S has onboarded a slew of new staff and is currently hiring for several roles in line with the agency's growing portfolio of clients. Notable additions include the new role of Social Media Content Manager, held by Lindsay Sganga; hired to expand the content service offering and elevate creative execution among the digital team and Senior Account Manager, Taryn Segell joins the PR division bringing extensive media relations experience garnered working with global beauty and lifestyle brands.

As 1M2S expands its team, the agency remains steadfastly dedicated to promoting diversity and equity in its hiring practices. The Sugars are comprised of 38% BIPOC and prides themself on being an LGBTQ+ inclusive organization. Advancing representation in the PR and digital space is one of the agency's core values and will remain a central focus of its hiring policy going forward.

For more information about 1M2S please visit: www.1milk2sugars.com

ABOUT 1MILK2SUGARS

Proudly recognized as one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by the 2020 Growth List and certified as a Great Place to Work for 2021, 1Milk2Sugars is an award-winning agency specializing in influencer relations, digital marketing and media relations. Priya Chopra founded 1M2S in 2012 and has expanded its reach to include offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York with an esteemed portfolio of top international brands that includes NIVEA, L'Oréal, Coppertone and Centrum. 1M2S also includes its partner agency, double shot , a talent management division aimed at amplifying BIPOC and underrepresented voices in lifestyle and influencer marketing. For more information about 1M2S, please visit: www.1Milk2Sugars.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest buzz.

