Double-Platinum Winning Singer and Actress Conchita Leeflang Unveils Revolutionary Lash Applicator

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye-Am Conchita, an up-and-coming eyelash brand founded by double-platinum winning singer, actress, and model Conchita Leeflang, today announced the official launch of a revolutionary beauty tool: the Eye-Am Conchita Lash-App & Curl. Until now, the highly anticipated eyelash applicator was available only for presale.

The Eye-Am Conchita Lash-App & Curl was dreamed up and designed by founder Conchita Leeflang. Initially, the beauty company primarily focused on offering sophisticated, eye-catching 3D mink lashes crafted from naturally fallen fur. Though customers agreed the eyelashes were "stunning" and a "game changer," many lamented the time it took to apply the lashes -- particularly those who wore glasses. Always one to embrace challenges and solve problems, Conchita took feedback about the often frustrating experience of applying lashes and took matters into her own hands. Thus began Leeflang's journey to developing and perfecting the Eye-Am Conchita Lash-App & Curl.

Built from lightweight, FDA-approved materials in the U.S.A., the Lash-App is a device that allows you to curl and apply strip eyelashes in seconds. The two-part device includes:

An ergonomically designed, 90-degree applicator that can bond eyelashes to your lash line with speed and precision.

A curler attachment for curling lashes

The unique product is designed for different eye shapes and is the first eyelash applicator that can be used while wearing eyeglasses.

"Eyes are the window to your soul," says Conchita Leeflang. "By accenting eyes with lashes, you can light up a room without the need for perfume or fancy makeup."

Leeflang emphasizes that the Lash-App is ideal for busy individuals who might not have time to apply makeup but recommends the product for anyone -- young or old, woman or man -- who "wants to look radiant in five seconds or less."

An order of the Eye-Am Conchita Lash-App & Curl includes a pair of Con-Lee Lashes signature 3D Mink lashes. Learn more about at https://eyeamconchita.com/ or order your own Lash-App today.

About Eye-Am Conchita: Eye-Am Conchita was founded by Conchita Leeflang, a Suriname-born daughter to the ambassador of Belgium. From uncommon beginnings, Leeflang went on to become a double-platinum winning record artist, actress, and model. While her globally patented Eye-Am Conchita Lash-App & Curl eyelash applicator has been stealing the attention of the media, bloggers, and beauty fanatics these days, Con-Lee Lashes is also renowned for its 3D mink eyelashes made from naturally fallen fur. Learn more at https://eyeamconchita.com/.

