28.10.2022 19:46:00
DoubleLine Publishes Paper: "A Trend-Following Strategy for Portfolio Diversification"
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new research paper, DoubleLine Deputy Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Sherman and Quantitative Analyst Eric Dhall explore the theory of market-return momentum and the applied results of trend-following indexes. Then they introduce the DoubleLine Multi-Asset Trend Strategy.
"Crowd psychology and pricing dynamics create observable momentum in returns, prices tending to continue in one direction until a catalyst shifts sentiment," Messrs. Sherman and Dhall write. In their paper, they "explore the performance, benefits and limitations of actual trend-following indexes and the academic case for a positive momentum risk premium that the algorithms driving these indexes seek to capture. Then we will present the DoubleLine Multi-Asset Trend Strategy, which we believe offers a superior trend-exposure solution."
To read the paper, please click on this link: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Trend-Following-Strategies_October-2022.pdf
The DoubleLine Multi-Asset Trend Strategy is a turnkey solution offering what DoubleLine thinks is a superior trend exposure along with enhanced collateral management at a competitive price. By simultaneously providing exposure to the BNP Paribas Multi-Asset Trend Index (accessed through a swap contract) and a portfolio of fixed income securities with low interest-rate risk, investors obtain trend exposure and an incremental income stream in their portfolio.About DoubleLine
