10.05.2023 22:22:38

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $12.18 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $4.58 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $122.59 million from $96.72 million last year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $12.18 Mln. vs. $4.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $122.59 Mln vs. $96.72 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $131 to $135 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $557 to $569 Mln

