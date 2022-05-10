|
10.05.2022 22:08:26
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $4.58 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $5.64 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.1% to $96.72 million from $67.59 million last year.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $4.58 Mln. vs. $5.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $96.72 Mln vs. $67.59 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $101 to $103 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $439 to $445 Mln
