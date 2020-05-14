DoubleVerify Opens Japan Office, Appoints Tenured Industry Leader to Head Business Operations

TOKYO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of seasoned digital media industry executive, Takashi Takeda, to launch and lead its business in Japan.

Takeda is charged with setting up DV's operations in Japan, and building relationships with brands, agencies and media platforms. He will bring DV's sophisticated ad verification tools to the Japanese market.

A 30-year media industry executive, Takeda was formerly a director at Google in Japan, heading its Creative Solutions and Partnerships business unit. Takeda is a well-known thought leader in the industry, who has successfully pioneered and grown a number of advertising companies in the region. He was also the former President and CEO of DDB Japan, and previously worked for JWT and Saatchi & Saatchi.

"Brand advertisers in Japan have yet to fully enjoy the benefits of data-driven marketing," said Takeda. "While Internet advertising in Japan has recently overtaken television, programmatic advertising technology remains under-deployed. The marketing funnel continues to be highly complex -- marked by low transparency, and the industry needs a definitive standard of ad effectiveness. My goal is to help the Japanese market achieve the clarity and confidence essential for growth, by extending DV's services in the region."

"DoubleVerify is thrilled to add Takeda to its leadership team and leverage his deep experience and knowledge of digital advertising and media dynamics in the region," said Jordan Khoo, APAC Managing Director, DoubleVerify. "His appointment demonstrates DV's serious commitment to the Japanese market."

Takeda will be based in DV's Japan office.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact sales@doubleverify.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. DV's mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world's largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV's technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com

