Douglas AG new in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Douglas AG (ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1) has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. The shares had an initial listing price of EUR 25.50. The current share price is available via Börse Frankfurt.The IPO was accompanied by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs as Joint Process Banks, Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Deutsche Bank, UBS and UniCredit acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. BNP PARIBAS, CVC Capital Markets and Jefferies were involved as Joint Bookrunners, too, while IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Raiffeisen Bank International supported as Co-Lead Managers.Oddo BHF SE acts as designated sponsor on Xetra and is also the specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.According to its own information, Douglas AG is the leading omnichannel beauty destination in Europe with both stores and E-Com channels. The biggest target markets of the company headquartered in Düsseldorf are Germany, France, Italy, The Netherlands and Poland based on 2022 sales data. In the financial year 2023, Douglas achieved net sales of EUR 4.1 billion.Medienkontakt:Carola Dürer+49 69 21114739media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comMartin Möhring+49 69 21116277media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com