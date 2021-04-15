Douglas Elliman Real Estate Announces Texas Expansion And Brings Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Fredrik Eklund And John Gomes

HOUSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States is officially expanding across the Texas region with new offices and powerhouse teams in Dallas and Austin to meet the growing demand of the flourishing housing market.

"The luxury residential market is booming," said Jacob Sudhoff, CEO of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Texas. "As the premier luxury brokerage and #1 seller of new development in the country, entering Austin and Dallas was a natural fit. Between our long heritage, national footprint, international reach and technology, we are going to bring unprecedented value to these markets like no other firm can."

In addition to operating in Houston, Douglas Elliman Real Estate will now be servicing resale, condominium sales, rentals, corporate relocation, and builder sales in Austin and Dallas. The company is the only national brokerage with an exclusive condominium sales division in Texas, with over $2.9 billion in new projects in the pipeline within Texas. With this expansion, the Douglas Elliman I Knight Frank partnership will also extend across all Douglas Elliman markets in Texas.

As part of the firm's statewide roll-out, Douglas Elliman is bringing to the Texas region, Fredrik Eklund, Julia Spillman and John Gomes of The Eklund | Gomes Team, internationally known icons on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing and recent winners of the 2021 ICON Award from Douglas Elliman.

"I am proud to be entering Texas with the support of Douglas Elliman," said Fredrik Eklund, Co-Founder of The Eklund | Gomes Team. "Texas is the most exciting market in the country right now with buyers from California, New York and Florida relocating here. We are looking forward to making real estate history with our new colleagues."

Douglas Elliman's new innovative and collaborative retail concept will open at the Shops at Arrive in Q4 2021. The retail office is a unique addition to the Houston brokerage landscape as it is structured similarly to an Apple Store Genius Bar and a Starbucks Coffee Shop. This new space will provide both agents and clients a distinctive experience different than any other brokerage.

Due to Douglas Elliman's expansive market share in new construction and development, Elliman launched the first of its kind Douglas Elliman Design and Selection Center in Houston. As part of the new retail space, the Design Center focuses on enhancing the buying and selling experience for both agents and clients. It is staffed with in-house architects and designers to deliver staging, renovation, restoration, new construction and interior design services to its clients. Douglas Elliman's retail space and design and selection center will offer over 14,000 square feet of services to its agents and clients.

The Texas region's headquarters will remain in Houston in River Oaks at 2001 Kirby Drive. For more information on Douglas Elliman Real Estate, visit elliman.com/texas .

